Editor:
What has happened to America and the world? We are living in perilous times. What has caused this to happen?
We have lost our faith in our Creator God. We now have a division between our political parties, which should never have taken away what this nation stands for, which is unity and not division.The world is watching as we destroy our country with racism, rioting, murders, and mayhem of all sorts.
We use to have the respect of the world leaders, but we have lost their respect. And they are watching us as our great nation is destroying itself. The Holy Bible has foretold of what is going to happen in the near future, but we still have time to correct this situation. If we turn to our God and our Lord Jesus, and put our country and our faith in the hands of our Creator.
Marvin Coad
Port Charlotte
