Editor:
If a serious and large-scale effort were made to trap feral and stray cats, they could (after neutering) be inoculated with a virus that would kill pythons and then be released into the Everglades. This would solve the feral cat problem, the python problem, and the destruction of our songbirds, rabbits, etc. by cats. Three problems solved at once.
Ed Adams
Arcadia
