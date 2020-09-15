Editor:

While the community is wondering what will happen with its tourism industry this year, it is probably important, once again, to remind Sarasota County residents that one million Canadians cannot currently visit the Sunshine State — and will not be able to visit anytime soon as a result of international border closings due to Covid 19.

We are, however, still paying our property taxes and contributing to your economic survival. We hope you stay safe, but we don't want you to forget about us. We will return...

Bill Smith

North Port

