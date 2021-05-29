Editor:
Martin Luther King stated "He who passively accepts evil is as much involved in it as he who helps to perpetuate it. He who accepts evil without protesting against it is really cooperating with it."
I believe there are times when silence becomes an accomplice to injustice.
We are faced with crimes of pedophelia and sex trafficking at the highest government levels, drug trafficking, murder rates beyond one's comprehension, blatant misuse of the Constitution and yes, to the naysayers, the most fraudulent election this country has ever witnessed. This is evil.
I am 83 in June and my main concern are my children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. I refuse to sit by and allow this country to be jerked into Marxism, Socialism, Communism or whatever you want to call it. They want to destroy everything our forefathers fought for, everything we hold dear to our hearts.
Speak up America! This may be your last chance.
Mary Ann Jenkins
Punta Gorda
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.