E Pluribus Unum, From Many One, was our nation’s motto for many years until replaced in the 1950s. Today, it looks more like “From One Many” since we appear ever more deeply divided. We distrust our state and national governments, our leaders, our political parties, our major corporations, our wealthy, our poor, our unions, our social classes, our rural and urban citizens, our racial, religious and ethnic groups, our working people, immigrants, people with masks, people without masks, our employers, our scientists, our educated and our less educated, and so on. Take your pick.
With the Covid-19 virus, the economic crisis, climate change and more, our nation is greatly challenged. But we have been challenged before. Back then, we did not all look with suspicion at everybody. We came together, stood together, worked together and faced the challenges with courage and common purpose, be they global war or global economic crises.
There have always been those who clutch for personal advantage at whatever cost to others. But most of us have chosen to be honest American citizens, responsible, doing our duty and helping one another gain a better life . . . or at least tried.
Before we sneer yet again at our neighbor who has a different point of view or looks different or whatever excuse we come up with to do so, let us ask, where does this attitude lead? The luxury of divisiveness is costly. Divided, we fall.
United, we stand.
Theodore L. Zawistowski
Port Charlotte
