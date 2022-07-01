How many remember the retort by Ronald Regan when confronted with a question he had no answer for? “There you go again” he would say, more times than I could count. That’s the art of deflection and it has become the only platform the Republicans have today.
A recent opinion piece by Rich Lowry illustrates this concept when he states what a bad decision it would be to indict trump for his misdeeds surrounding the 2020 election and January 6th if we care about “protecting (political) norms.” In other words, expecting accountability would be far worse for our country than an attempted coup. Deflection.
Lowry basically admits Trump’s guilt when he argues that to convict him the court would have to prove intent, but acknowledges that is “almost impossible” with someone who has spent his life “exaggerating, twisting and obscuring the truth to suit his interests and ego.” That sounds like a challenge except he ends his piece with what sounds like a threat, that AG Merrick Garland should “stand down.” How about he just “stand by!”
Actually, I try to just ignore Trump and couldn’t care less if he goes to jail. But I do want him convicted of the crimes he committed so he will never be allowed near the Oval Office again. I don’t think that’s too much to expect.
