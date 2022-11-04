I totally agree with the person who wrote the letter stating that"...once before in the history of our country we have been divided, and now we are divided again."
Like most people my age, I grew up in a family that openly discussed their different political philosophies. Sometimes, the conversations got loud.
Even though opposing views were expressed, there was none of the hatefulrhetoric that we are witnessing today.
'Name calling' and 'mud slinging' should not be part of our political debates, and yet for many years that seems to be what they have become. We can not hope to serve our country, or the people of the world, as guardians of the Peace if we refuse to be peaceful people ourselves.
Our nation is still 'experimenting' with the concept of Democracy. Those of us who truly love our country in spite of its flaws can remember having to memorize the Gettysburg Address. Please allow me to focus on two short lines that have significant meaning today.
"It is for us the living...to be dedicated to that ... great task remaining before us ... that this nation under God shall have a new birth of freedom, and that this government of the people, by the people, and for the people shall not perish from the earth."
As he stated: "we are Americans, first last and forever...'One nation, under God, with liberty and justice for all'."
May God continue to bless our country with brotherhood and peace.
