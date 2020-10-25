Editor:
From reading many letters to the editor, it’s obvious that most of President Trump's detractors object to what they consider personality and temperament shortcomings. Many of his supporters agree. However, they are willing to overlook those shortcomings and look at the policy differences between him and Joe Biden. After all, it is policies established by elected leaders that really affect how we live our lives and whether or not we can take full advantage of living in the freest and most prosperous country in the world.
Trump supports enforcing immigration laws; Biden is against the wall, supports amnesty and will rescind the travel ban on Muslim countries. Trump supports school choice; Biden would eliminate it. Trump is a big 2nd amendment supporter; Biden supports all kinds of additional regulations on gun possession.
Trump is against abortion; Biden supports abortion on demand and supports taxpayer funding of Planned Parenthood. Trump has made us energy independent, supports fracking and a reasonable conversion to cleaner fuels; Biden would outlaw fracking and supports the Green New Deal which many believe would bankrupt the country. Trump will extend the income tax cuts; Biden will raise taxes. Trump strongly supports local law enforcement; Biden refused to condemn the riots in Seattle and Portland until it was politically damaging to ignore them. Policies are much more important than personality.
Aside from policies, we need to address Biden’s obvious mental confusion. To any objective observer, he does not appear competent. Can we afford to elect someone in his condition?
Noel Hyde
Punta Gorda
