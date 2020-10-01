Editor:
Remember when?
Remember back in 2016, President Trump claimed he’d protect Social Security; it would be a stretch to say he meant anything by it beyond his general inclination to promise everything to everyone. But now he really is saying the opposite, namely that he’ll undermine this successful and popular program in a dramatic way.
Remember when Trump said climate change isn’t real. Now look at the devastating fires in the West and hurricane after hurricane flooding the Gulf Coast.
Remember back in May, Trump said his ban on travel from Europe “saved millions of lives?” The current body count from Covid-19 in the U.S. is nearly 200,000.
Remember back in July, Trump said 99% of Covid-19 infections would resolve without any problem?
Remember when he said treatments such as hydroxychloroguine would prove effective? Or when he said the virus would go away once the weather warmed?
This president misleads Americans at a rapid pace, claiming he doesn’t want to create panic. So, let’s assume your doctor doesn’t tell you about the cancer ravaging your body because she doesn’t want you to panic. Are you going to stay with that doctor or pick one who tells the truth and has the know-how and skills to help you fight the disease?
Just askin’.
Kay Blue
Punta Gorda
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.