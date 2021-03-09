Editor:
Interesting that Joseph D. Pepe, Ed. D., MSA is head of the health department yet that department does not seem to exist.
I have tried several times and never had an answer on the phone unless you wish to talk to a computer.
We found the Port Charlotte Covid help line 1-833-540-2066 and spoke with Ashley. She could do nothing more than give us another number, which is: 1-833-990-3549. That is a fax line.
Too many people are being paid and yet prevented from doing their jobs, I wonder why?
My wife placed herself on the list about six weeks ago. Never received a call or any information at all, yet others that went on that list weeks after her received the vaccine. Why?
They use the weather for an excuse, which is lame!
They have the notice: “contact us”, all over the site, but no one is ever there to contact?
You cannot find out where you are on the supposed list. This is very wrong for all of the people.
I understand that all of the politicians, city workers, their families need shots regardless of age. People over 75 are still waiting?
We have a great governor in this state; he has to fight the federal government (Biden) for the Covid shots. I understand that Fauci recently threatened that our governor had better shut down the state if he wants the Covid shots. This simply shows how politicians do not care about the people.
Ernesto Lijoi
Port Charlotte
