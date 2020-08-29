Editor:
As you think about voting this November, don’t forget that Donald Trump tried to coerce a foreign leader into declaring a bogus investigation of Joe Biden. This was an act so corrupt to the office of the president that he was impeached for it.
Don’t forget how Trump gave White House positions to unqualified members of his family; how he has used the office to line his own pockets; how he attempted to obtain foreign help (again) to win election; how he accepted the support of QAnon, the conspiracy cult that believes Trump is battling a deep state international faction of satanist pedophiles; how he dropped the ball on COVID-19; how he has engaged in self-dealing; how he filled the government with incompetent and corrupt appointees — many of whom were arrested and some of whom wound up behind bars.
Donald Trump is the most corrupt and dangerous person ever to occupy the presidency.
Remember on Nov. 3 what he has done to our country, to the presidency and to our democracy. There is no decent rationalization to give him four more years.
Karen J. Fisk
Rotonda West
