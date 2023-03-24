Just when you think there can’t be another thing to make Florida look any worse here comes another reason to shake our heads and wonder “Why?” Now it’s the rewriting of history, according to Garp.
Do you think things through before you try to babble some thoughts? Do you think you are going to look more intelligent after you speak? The only people you appeal to are those who are dumber than you and we do have some of those around.
I hope someone can reach you and explain that history is our teacher. We can’t change it just because we don’t like the results of past behaviors. Your trying to alter history, makes you the one who is insensitive and lacks the mental capacity to comprehend past actions taken or words spoken.
Calling an orange an apple doesn’t change the fruit selection; you just look inept and out of touch with reality. We must repair the damage we’ve done to others by acknowledging our own history, and work every day to be better to our human family. Maybe you don’t like your own history and need to come to terms with some parts of your own past.
Garp, if you can’t figure this one out, you shouldn’t be writing books, trying to run for president. Go bury your head in the sand with some other ostriches and let us pick someone with empathy for others, who knows what our history is, and want to be better wiser U.S. citizens.
