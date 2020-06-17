Editor:
America was doing great in all areas until the virus came along, and it will do great again as long as we have Trump as our president. We all know if Biden is elected, he will not be able to speak well to other countries as he cannot even speak well to us. A socialist will run the country for him and that will be the end of America as we know it.
Even a video from 30 years ago showed that Biden was having a problem and yet he became VP. I guess when they want someone in high places that they will not allow to speak they put someone like him in charge. However that can be very dangerous for our country, so we cannot let that happen. All must get out and vote for Pres. Trump, so our country will be great again.
Pelosi is for China before America. If our President wants something, she will do the opposite and bring our country down. What happened during the Obama administration is unforgivable. It started while our President was just a candidate. They worked so hard with their falsehoods to stop Trump from getting elected.
I hope those people pay the price for what they have done. We can never let people like that get into our FBI again and it appears that it all happened with the help of then President Obama. Shame on all of them.
Re-elect President Trump so America can be great again.
Lillian Iannarone
Englewood
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.