Editor:
As long as our scientists and medical professionals cannot come up with a cure, antidote or serum vaccine for the virus, the pandemic fear will just hang over us.
To deny us to go to a restaurant or movie theater is just ludicrous. Are we free people or not? It's everyone's choice now how to live, although I believe in wearing face masks and distancing ourselves as much as possible. All we have to fear is fear itself.
Rick Segitz
Punta Gorda
