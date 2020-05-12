Editor:

As long as our scientists and medical professionals cannot come up with a cure, antidote or serum vaccine for the virus, the pandemic fear will just hang over us.

To deny us to go to a restaurant or movie theater is just ludicrous. Are we free people or not? It's everyone's choice now how to live, although I believe in wearing face masks and distancing ourselves as much as possible. All we have to fear is fear itself.

Rick Segitz

Punta Gorda

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Load comments