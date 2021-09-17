Many people who write these letters about politics have stopped thinking.
If you’re a Trump fan, he can do no wrong. You listen to Fox News and you find flaws in our current administration.
If you’re a Biden fan, he can do no wrong. You listen to other news channels and look for flaws in our previous administration.
Whatever happened to critical thinking: “the objective analysis and evaluation of an issue in order to form a judgment?”
Both men are flawed. They're human. When all you see is black and white, you’ve stopped thinking.
Trump did some things well. He got our European allies to pay their fair share of NATO. He did a better job of securing our southern border. He also has the undying loyalty of a major segment of America, something no other president has done.
Biden is doing some things well. He’s gotten us out of a 20-year war we never should have been in. He has Congress moving on infrastructure.
One letter to the editor suggested we impeach Biden. For what “high crimes and misdemeanors?” Yes, the withdrawal from Afghanistan was chaotic, and we lost 13 American lives.
Compare that to Trump’s leadership during the pandemic that cost 600,000 American lives. The richest and most medically advanced country on the planet has 3% of the population and 21% of the deaths from Covid-19 during his administration.
Let’s listen to views that differ from our own and think critically again.
