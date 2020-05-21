Editor:
These are the times that try men's souls. Those of us who have not sold ours by believing the lies and propaganda spewing from the current administration, be it federal, state or local, will prevail. Chaos is the consciousness of corruption, which explains why Trump and his cronies continue to spread misinformation to deflect from their own corrupt policy practices.
Fighting suppression in our elections is difficult enough, now we have to battle an appointed post master general who is a Trump/RNC contributor? Vote by mail would have included all voters through easy access and paper trail. Now what?
This COVID-19 virus is real and deadly. The misinformation coming from this administration will be a cover up of life-saving scientific data, placing blame on already stressed front line workers and hospitals. The CDC is no longer credible, we will have to be diligent and protect ourselves using common sense; wear a mask, social distance and wash our hands well and often.
How do we end the constant barrage of idiocy being foisted on us? We can trust in our local newspaper, TV news stations, and honest social media, to give us the ‘real’ news. We are living in sad times, vote for only those who will protect us and hold those parties accountable who promote these evil doctrines.
Diane Allen
Port Charlotte
