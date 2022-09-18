Thanks to the letter writer from Englewood for his letter on the AirBnB rental debacle. I bought my house in 2001 in a lovely, quiet, peaceful area. That all changed February 22, 2022 when my neighbors sold the single family residential property to a rental business.
What is zoning for if you can use a residential home as a hotel? Twenty or more days every month it is occupied by strangers. Up to 12 cars, boats, trailers and jet skis are parked all over the lawn. Parties all the time, with loud music, screaming kids and loud adults. We called the sheriff multiple times, but as soon as they leave the music resumes. I doubt our county commissioners would enjoy this property as their neighbor. Something needs to be done as we have been deprived of our way of life and peace of mind due to this.
Many times I only get 3 hours or less sleep due to the music playing till all hours of the night. Charlotte County needs to impose a 3-month minimum like many condo complexes. Not perfect, but solves a lot of problems. If things don't change, perhaps a class action lawsuit so those of us living this horror show can reclaim our lives.
All of us victims of this atrocity ask for the county to step up and take control of this situation with no rules. Thank you.
