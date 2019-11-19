Editor:
Both legal and illegal aliens are U.S.A. citizen “hopefuls” for simple reasons. Freedom of choice and less government control are big ones. Not more federal government like the new crazy left's agenda.
We have had the Federal Reserve, our Armed Forces, Department of Transportation, etc. for a long time. Some things are mandatory. Then there's Social Security which isn't so secure due to mismanagement. Now they want to control of health care and education in which they have almost succeeded.
Remember when parents fed their school children, not the federal government? Gun control is next on the agenda. Good or bad, what's next? Maybe what you can buy or how much? Or maybe what you can say?
Government control is not necessarily good. The more that the federal government controls, the easier it is for them to control us. If you want to live in a Socialist country just trade places with one of the aliens. Trump can be hard to like at times, but I'll tolerate him over the crazy left in a heartbeat. I like my freedoms. Vote Republican.
Thomas Gray
Englewood
