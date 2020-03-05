Editor:
On Feb. 28, the Sun published a front page column titled " Should developers get incentives for affordable housing?". I agree with Commissioner Constance that the answer should be a resounding No.
Any so-called "incentives" are not paid for by the commissioners. They are not paid for by the builders. They are not paid for by the occupants of so-called "affordable" housing. They are paid for by the taxpayers of Charlotte County who wind up subsidizing such housing.
The so-called Affordable Housing Advisory Committee claims that our county "needs 3,650 " affordable housing units by 2024. They say that they are needed by nearly half of the county population! Of course they present no peer reviewed scientific data to prove this allegation!
They also state that "Charlotte County has far less apartment rental options compared to adjacent urban counties." That is true because we are not an urban county! We are a county comprised of many retired individuals and families who occupy single family homes that were purchased without any county "incentives."
Most of us like it that way, and moved here because we are not an urban county, and do not wish to live in one.
If Sunseeker Resorts or other employers are concerned that there will not be enough affordable housing for their employees, I suggest that they offer incentives for such housing, and not ask the taxpayers of Charlotte County carry their burden.
Harvey Goldstein
Punta Gorda
