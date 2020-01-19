Editor:
Who does a community belong to? Two-hundred-plus residents turned out Tuesday evening to tell the outside developer Mike Metcalf, of MHM Development and his henchmen that we do not want a 7-Eleven with 16 gas pumps and a car wash on the corner of Manasota Beach Road and 776.
Englewood belongs to the people who live here. Our community has zoning laws which were written to protect our old Florida ambiance. The planning commission needs to stand firm. We don’t want residential zoned land along the 776 corridor turned into commercial money makers for developers. There is a Race Trac gas station just a mile from that spot and innumerable gas stations just North, off U.S. 41. Just 1/2 mile up the road in one direction and a mile in the other direction are two virtually empty commercial plazas, just waiting for a convenience store.
Building a 7-Eleven with 16 gas pumps and a car wash on Manasota Beach Road and 776 is a safety and an environmental hazard. This same request was turned down in 2008. The residents don’t need it and they don’t want it. The planning commission should respect the community’s wishes and put an end to this request for a variance change. The land at Manasota Beach Road and 776 is zoned residential and it needs to stay that way. Thanks again Englewood Sun for alerting us to these threats.
Geraldine Denecke
Englewood
