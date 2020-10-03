Editor:
We need accurate risk assessment. If a solution’s cost is greater than the targeted problem, it's not worth doing.
Big Tech is trying to survey everyone using 5G with facial recognition software, but the radiation from 5G towers has proven to make people sick and/or crazy.
Big Pharma is promoting vaccines never proven successful, which have and could have huge, poisonous consequences.
Big Brother is calling for a "cure" worse than the disease: lockdowns "for safety" have destroyed businesses, eliminated jobs, disrupted food chains, and caused the death rate of uninfected people to rise by thousands.
Statistics: Unemployed die four times more frequently than employed, Isolation causes people (especially elderly) to die unexpectedly, and suicide hotlines are overwhelmed with calls.
1. No 5G. It is hazardous to health, pollinating insects (our food supply!), babies, everyone.
2. No mandatory vaccination. No vaccine protects against a virus, due to how a virus morphs daily. ( Read flu vaccine package insert for “safety. effectivity” test data. Scary facts!)
3. No mandatory isolation. Utilize your right to peaceably assemble, visit with loved ones in care facilities. Hand-washing and staying home if sick is sufficient protection. People without a cough or sneeze are not contagious for COVID-19, even if infected but asymptomatic. Less than 1% of COVID-19 patients die from it, even with guesswork-inflated numbers attributed to COVID-19!
4. No lying on death certificates. Either test or put “unknown.” Stop skewing the death count. Hospitals using “guesswork” for COVID-19 compensation should be fined, not rewarded.
Nicole Christian
Port Charlotte
