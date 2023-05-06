Our nation is in a conundrum as this country enters presidential election season. Are we experiencing Groundhog Day? Again? Haven’t we seen this movie previously? Trump vs. Biden? Remember the results! How many expect different results?
Neither should be elected! Which of the lesser of two evils will be elected? Will our primaries deliver better candidates? Hopeful but doubtful.
Major issues to consider are inflation, immigration, crime, national security, education, green energy, transgenderism, our contentious relationship with China, our proxy war with Russia, national debt and federal spending, our falling status on the world stage, massive cost/scale of the Green New Deal, and the associated costs of equity based regulatory policies.
How informed are you on these? How much/little/often does your news station mention/cover these? Change channels occasionally to get a different perspective.
Yes, you have choices! Do you vote for the party or the country? You will reap what you sow. In 2020 the whirlwind brought in Biden/Harris. What/who will it bring in this time? This country’s future is in your hands at the ballot box.
Each party needs to get away from the devils we know and find a candidate that is good for the country. This is Déjà vu all over again. Contentious presidential election Biden vs. Trump. Sit back and enjoy the rerun.
