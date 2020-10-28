Editor:
The recent story about a "roundabout" (traffic circle) at Bermont Road and S.R. 31 contains misleading information. While it is true that six people have died there since 2016, to my knowledge no one has died since the commissioners installed a working signal over a year ago. Problem solved.
The Commission still needs to drop the speed limit at the intersection to 45 mph like the state did 31 years ago. I recommend two miles in either direction. What we don't need is to throw away the $200,000 spent on the stoplight and spend millions on a traffic circle in the middle of nowhere.
Charles Heekin
Port Charlotte
