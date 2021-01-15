Editor:
Republicans and Democrats:
It is time for us to unite as first and foremost as Americans! We are supposed to have freedom of speech in this country not have it dictated by big corp and social media!
I joined Facebook seven years ago to share pictures of my grandson and see pictures of my friends' grandkids and if I want to support the Republican Party that is also my right! Since when do we care what Zuckerberg thinks! Well guess what, Main Street news we don’t need their lies and we don’t need Facebook either.
This paper is part of the problem not the solution. Still printing that BS about the Russian hoax and that President Trump was impeached. Lie after lie and insult after insult to President Trump for 4 years. It was all false and what was true was the tons of fraud in the 2020 election that was never printed in this paper. Very sad.
However the paper does have two uses, one I like to see what is going on in the community and two all the AP stories I line my parrots cage with so he can crap on it!
Chris Hampton
Port Charlotte
