“Save Southern Heritage” wants to “to honor Lee in Lee” by reinstalling Robert E. Lee’s bust in Lee County. That’s a terrible idea.

Lee’s legacy is treason, slavery, and Jim Crow. Unfortunately, after 135 years it’s hard to change a county’s name — but we can change its namesake.

Before moving to Florida, I lived in Johnson County, Iowa, originally named for Richard Mentor Johnson, a U.S. vice president who enslaved his wife and bragged about slaughtering Native Americans.

In 2020, Johnson County changed its namesake to Lulu Merle Johnson, who fought mid-1900s segregation (in the north) to become the first African American woman to earn a PhD in Iowa.


Lee County’s namesake could be Samuel Phillips Lee, a naval officer who fought for the Union, and Robert E. Lee’s third cousin. His name could tell the story of families ripped apart by war.

Billy Lee would be even better. Enslaved by George Washington, William “Billy” Lee became Washington’s irreplaceable aide who helped him better understand Black people’s humanity.

Florida just passed a law banning racial “discomfort” that (Robert E.) Lee County violates every day. (Billy) Lee County would be a name about which we could, and should, be proud.

Jim Hussey

Babcock Ranch

