Editor:
We must not be tricked into thinking we must pass POTUS Biden’s astronomical infrastructure bill in order to have the funds needed to modernize LaGuardia Airport. Legislature passed in 1970 authorized a tax of 7.5% on all airline tickets sold to be placed in the Airport and Airways Trust Fund and this fund to be used for that purpose.
The balance of the monies available on May 30, 2020 was estimated to be $15.7 billion. It’s embarrassing to have to share this information with our POTUS when he has spent the last half century in the halls of government as senator and vice president and isn’t aware of it. It is also frightening to inform his fellow administrators of this pile of filthy lucre least they use it for another purposes like LBJ did when he used our Social Security Trust Fund to finance the Vietnam War.
Dave Wumkes
Punta Gorda
