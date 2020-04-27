Editor:
Tough times. The world’s largest economy ground to a halt. The average, hard-working, tax-paying, law-abiding citizen is paying the price. No job, no money, no toilet paper. And our political leaders are fighting who has the authority to restart this incredibly large, complicated, interdependent, life sustaining economy.
Trump has the authority. Governors have the authority. Even a couple mayors have claimed the right. I really don’t care who has the authority. I’d like to know who has a plan. What starts when. What new regulations are going to be needed. Added distance at restaurants? Contactless payment at every establishment? Personal protection requirements?
Corona is leveling, not going away. So, how about all these bellicose politicians talk less and plan more. And when you have a plan as to how to restart our lives, then announce you know how to put our lives back on track. Then people will support you. The one that shouts the loudest and longest should not rule the day.
Warren Boyle
Port Charlotte
