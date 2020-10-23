Editor:
To my friends, neighbors, and fellow citizens of Charlotte County who voted for Donald Trump in 2016 and intend to do so again. There is a phrase that goes back at least to the 1600s that says, "Fool me once, shame on you. Fool me twice shame on me."
The present administration has followed through on almost none of its promises during the 2016 campaign. The wall will be built and Mexico will pay for it. We will have a much better health plan than Obamacare. We will make America great (it already was). And many more.
Please step back, take a deep breath, and consider what another four years like the last four years will be like in this country. Constant tweets, causing problems only they can solve, pitting classes against classes and pitting races against races. Look at the recent commercials pitting race against race. We are better than that.
But whatever your national political leaning... please vote! There are many local issues. Your input is as important as mine. That is the basis of democracy... little d. But I would encourage voting Democrat... big D.
Ed Badenell
Punta Gorda
