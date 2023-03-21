A liberal says Governor DeSantis becoming President DeSantis is very scary. In some ways I share that fear.
Right now, our president is the worst disaster every to happen to America since either Pearl Harbor or 9/11. Right now, the dead body of Richard Nixon couldn’t do any more damage. But a DeSantis presidency in '24 means Florida could be left vulnerable to a possible return to the awful days of Democrat Florida governors.
Who wants to return to Florida having the worst schools in the country, the worst economy, crime rampant in the streets?
Who wants to go from a state budget surplus to massive deficits (like all blue states) and the added oppression of a state income tax? Who wants to make driving cost even more with massive added gasoline taxes?
Florida does have a marvelous legal immigrant population which adds to the tapestry of this place. Who wants to import hundreds of thousands of illegal immigrants, all bringing fentanyl, gangs, child prostitution and increased crime, along with forcing us to expand the welfare state?
Floridians do not want Governor DeSantis to go anywhere until he finishes his second term. Most of us wish Florida didn’t have term limits on the governor’s job because DeSantis is the finest governor in the history of this state. His policies, added to the other Republican governors in recent years, have made this state an even better paradise.
Who would want to lose that at the hands of an incompetent woke Democrat?
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.