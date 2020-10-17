Editor:
Biden and Harris will bring feudalism, socialism and will bring bigger government, Medicare for all and wealth tax. The Democratic party wants anarchy which created democracy to destruction, violent protesters. And many have deranged behavior. Who is paying for these violent protesters from state to state? Treason?
Trump is a law and order president, is pro-life, and brings jobs here. Keep the Senate Republican majority!
Cities, states are $1 trillion in debt, Florida $76 billion in debt. We have rising unemployment, federal state worker and retailer layoffs, and 45% of small businesses will fail because of COVID-19. Sadly 1 in 4 teachers and 1 in 5 healthcare workers opt out. 56% want remote classes. Only 44% want classroom in the schools. 56% want the governor to open up the state early. Nursing homes should be under federal mandate, regulations, CDC, health codes, etc. If they don't follow the guidelines, shut them down! Florida should mandate mask wearing!
Our election should have analogue, not digital voting. It will never be secure. We are under attack be sophisticated adversaries, foreign and domestic. This year there will be more fraud!
Once was is gone forever? Climate change is here now. The Gulf of Mexico and the Atlantic Ocean are 95-96 degrees Fahrenheit. The temperature index is above 100 degrees Fahrenheit. The jet stream has produced storms in southeast United States, causing destruction, fires, flooding and deaths.
Geoffery T. Ward
Englewood
