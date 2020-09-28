Editor:

Recently, two members of this household needed to get and change personal information regarding receiving our mail-in ballots. I needed to know which of my addresses they would be sent to and when, and the other person needed to change from a former county to Charlotte County.

In both cases, a call to the supervisor of elections number went straight to a real person. In what seemed like less than a minute, she was able to pull up all the personal information needed and easily take care of any changes.

Great service and this also left us with a feeling that mail-in votes were really checkable and secure!

Rick Fried

Punta Gorda

