The United States of America is a miracle. That statement is not an exaggeration. Over 250 years ago a few thousand scraggly farmers challenged the mightiest empire the world had ever seen, and the farmers won. True, they did have help from France, but it was basically their fight.
They fought not for empire or great riches, but for a dream, an idea, a principle. Imagine, putting your life on the line for a principle. Revolutionary! It was the principle of ruling your own life your own way - not what big government tells you to do. And not by letting big government buy you by passing out 30 pieces of silver every now and then.
Let big government know you are your own person, not their lackey. Let them know you are your own person who works for your own good, even if you work for someone else. Your labor is for the good of you and those you love. Let your voice be heard in the ever receding ear of big government. So many have died for this sacred right. Don’t let their sacrifices be for nothing.
We are not the first democracy or republic in history. All seem to die at 200 years or so. Please, let us live in the light of hard earned freedom. If not, there may be blood on your hands. The irony is, in the end, it may turn out to be your own blood.
