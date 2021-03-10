Editor:
After reading so many horror stories about trying to get the Covid-19 vaccine, I thought I would tell everyone about our wonderful experience. My wife and I are patients at Millennium Physician Group. During our last visit in November, we asked about the Covid-19 shots and if they were going to be available to their patients.
We were told that as soon as the shots were available, they would contact us. Last Wednesday my wife answered a call from Millennium to schedule our vaccine. We were scheduled at 1:30 p.m. on Friday. We arrived at the clinic about 1:15. We had our temperatures taken and went inside. We received a one-page medical history form to fill out and return. We returned the form and were escorted to exam rooms right away for our vaccine.
We received our vaccines and were escorted to the waiting room. Everyone has to wait for a short period of time to check to see if there is no reaction, then we were given our next appointment and were able to leave. We were on our way home before 2 p.m. The shots were painless. The staff explained everything they were going to do and they did that very quickly and professionally.
What a wonderful way to treat their patients with zero hassles or problems. No standing in long lines. No worry about running out of vaccine. A very enjoyable experience from highly trained team that seemed to want to help us the whole time we were there. We are looking forward to going back in a month to get our booster shots.
Gary Cox
Port Charlotte
