Editor:

My wife and I signed up for the State of Florida registration to receive our Covid-19 immunization in mid January as we had been unable to get an appointment with any of the other systems.

The end of January we received a call to schedule our appointment for the shot. We were happy that we finally had an appointment. My appointment was for February 5 at 9:15 a.m. and my wife was for 9:25 on February 9th. We were told we would receive an email and a text message to remind us of the appointments.

Well in mid-day February 4th I called the County Health Department to insure we were on their list. I was told we were not on the list. The health department fixed the problem and we were added to a list to receive our immunizations at 2 p.m. on February 5th which came to pass and we did receive our shots.

The state system is not working and I was told that this was a problem with the system.

Richard L. Holt

Port Charlotte

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments