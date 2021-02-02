Editor:

Yesterday we had the pleasant experience of getting our Covid-19 vaccine at the old terminal at Fort Myers Airport. My husband and I live in Charlotte County and after a few weeks of frustration decided to try Lee County.

The Health Department there had it down completely and easily. Within a half hour both of us were vaccinated with the first shot of Moderna with an appointment for our second and on our way home. All the volunteers were helpful and kind. Kudos to you Lee County.

Lynda Rajkovich

Rotonda West

