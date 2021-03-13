Editor:
A few days ago I wrote a letter to The Daily Sun about the frustrating wait to get a call from the State Registration vaccine site for Charlotte despite waiting since late Januar. Well of course then next day my husband and I , along with some neighbors in Rotonda West, started getting the call!
We were called on Wednesday, March 10, and were booked for appointments on Friday. It was for the Johnson and Johnson vaccine at a pop up from the state registration site in Centennial Park in Port Charlotte. Easy to get to, quick and extremely efficiently run.
All of the people involved in the effort were terrific They were pleasant and helpful and we were very grateful to get our one dose at such a well run site. Hats off to Charlotte County and a big thank you !
Margaret Britton
Rotonda West
