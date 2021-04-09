Editor:

My husband and I are members of Millennium health care. We recently went to our office and a wonderful gentleman named Tony Peet helped us. We got an appointment and when we went back we were so impressed by the care and the way everyone at the facility treated us.

We cannot thank the administrator who I believe was Mr. Peet for the way the facility was run. God bless the nurses and the office perssonel who were just terrific.

We got our first dose and got a card with date for the second dose. We were called to reaffirm our second dose and the care was wonderful.

Thank you to Mr. Peet and all the wonderful staff that took care of us. God bless you all. A special thanks to Mr. Peet for running such an efficient office.

Maria L Danesi

Port Charlotte

