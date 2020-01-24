Editor:

Two weeks ago, my car shut down at U.S. 41 and Virginia Avenue in Punta Gorda.

My first attempt to put this in the paper failed, but I hope it is not too late to thank the gentleman who helped and pushed the car to a nearby parking space.

Thank you sir from the bottom of my heart! I felt so helpless.

So good to know, how much of a caring community this is.

Karin Wendling

Punta Gorda

