Doesn't anyone out there in la la land know any history? I'm talking about climate change. Of course there is climate change, and we may now be in the fifth major period of climate change since the time of Christ. They have all lasted 300 – 500 years. The first was the Roman Warming Period. We have no data, but archeologists considered it a warming period by studying excavations and ancient texts.
The second was the most terrible one, the Medieval Cooling Period, when low temperatures led to mass starvation, plagues and population declines. The third was the Medieval Warming Period, which we know was warmer than now. Greenland was colonized because it lost its ice, and England exported wine from grapes grown there. The fourth was the Little Ice Age, when famine swept Ireland forcing so many to flee to Europe and the USA to escape starvation.
Many climate scientists choose 1900 as an arbitrary date for the end of this period. If they had chosen a different date, we might not be talking about a 1.8F temperature rise since then. Even so, the rise is moderate.
Almost all of mankind lived short lives of poverty and desperation until the advent of the modern use of fossil fuels. It was the biggest of all game changers that gave us our present standard of living and comfort. For Biden and the left to talk of doing away with fossil fuels is madness that will leave us all cold and poor.
