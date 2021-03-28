Editor:
U.S. national security agencies are pondering which countries pose a threat to America. Is it China, Russia, Iran? In the meantime at home we've had the rug pulled out from under us with radical changes in our economic, safety and national security.
We are no longer energy independent resulting having to deal with enemy countries for fuel and in tens of thousands of lost jobs. Iran is now free to build their nuclear power while shouting, "Death to America!"
Tens of thousands of foreign invaders are crossing our southern border despite the pandemic; and human trafficking of children is being encouraged. This mass invasion will disrupt communities, increase crime, burden health care, schools ,etc.
Gas prices are rising with more increases to come. Taxes will soon be raised and will hit everyone either directly or indirectly due increased cost of doing business.
Communities are besieged with crime, property destruction and riots due to the devolution and erosion of policing powers.
Who is the biggest threat? Looks like our own politicians are a direct threat to our nations national security.
Maryann Jask
Englewood
