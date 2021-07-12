Editor:
Ninety-five percent of all wealth is owned by 20% of the people. Executive salaries have gone up 1,000% since 1978, worker wages have increased 11%. In 1975 I bought a house for $38,000, today, it's $400,000. Hamburger was 25 cents, today, $3. Family yearly income is $35,000. Statistics have been manipulated, 60% of eligible workers called dropouts.
In 1930, 40% of Americans were farmers, others were craftsman or employed in small businesses. Today, 2% live on farms, thousands of towns are ghostly relics.
Americans were free, masters of their destiny, now, they grovel for handouts, sell their souls for employment.
It is slavery, a devastating destruction of people.
Corporations, the coalescence of capitol and power, have destroyed democracy. Technology, in almost every instance, is destroying people.
In “Grapes of Wrath” is written the demise of people, what made America great. With the increase of technical, efficient, farming billions of people have been driven off the land into urban areas, crime, drugs and destitution are rampant and these rootless people are migrating across the globe destroying homogenous societies that are collapsing because of modernization.
It is not systemic racism, it is a total failure of human philosophy. It is evil, divorced from God. These rulers of Mammon do not care for their neighbor, they are destroying people. There are two classes of people the destroyers and the destroyed.
These evil people control all the soundbites, control minds, the masses are confounded.
Xavier Narutowicz
Nokomis
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.