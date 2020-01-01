Editor:
We are so fortunate to have outstanding heart care right here in Charlotte County.
After being referred to Dr. Farhan Majeed of PULSE Institute who is well versed in modern technology, a hear catheterization was done which revealed the need for a large number of stents — too many.
Being referred to Dr. Luis Dibos, a gift, thoracic surgeon for bypass surgery was the best thing that happened to me. Quadruple bypass surgery was done on Oct. 8 by Dr. Dibos and his team at Bayfront Health Medical Group in Port Charlotte. His ability to perform life-saving surgery, along with the wonderful care by the nurses is why I highly recommend this team.
We have excellent cardiac doctors right here. No need to search elsewhere. We have the best.
Harvey Elliott
Port Charlotte
