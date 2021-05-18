Editor:
Run amuck grandma would say . . .
When has it been alright to destroy school property? When has it been right not to learn English?
When has it been alright to give illegals the privilege to let their children get a good education? When has it been alright to disobey a policeman's command?
And, our beautiful Florida, dirtied by spring breakers and to build on once beautiful wildlife safe places, the water to unclear you can't even breathe on our once treasured land. Soon skyscrapers will cloud our once precious view.
Thirtysome years ago I saw it. Yes, I swear to it. Florida was once a beautiful, peaceful, calm and innocent, happy place. It is now profit here, crime there and soon we will see no sun, calming wildlife, smiles, happy places.
All in one word they say money, greed, a loss of sacred land - God's land.
Can we bring it back? Only my God knows.
Betty Thomas
Punta Gorda
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.