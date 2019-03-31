Editor:

We are a retired couple living in a condo in Bal Harbor Boulevard. We do not have a boat or a dock and have no prospect of ever having either. Could someone explain to me on what grounds we should contribute nearly $1,000 to a project that will only benefit a few.

The argument that our property will increase in value is suspicious as no boater will pay an increased cost for a condo with no dock.

I hope that the meeting on April 3 will attract enough like-minded people to either cancel the project or find a more equitable way to fund it.

Graham Foster

Punta Gorda

