Editor:
We are a retired couple living in a condo in Bal Harbor Boulevard. We do not have a boat or a dock and have no prospect of ever having either. Could someone explain to me on what grounds we should contribute nearly $1,000 to a project that will only benefit a few.
The argument that our property will increase in value is suspicious as no boater will pay an increased cost for a condo with no dock.
I hope that the meeting on April 3 will attract enough like-minded people to either cancel the project or find a more equitable way to fund it.
Graham Foster
Punta Gorda
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.