Thank you for Nancy Semon’s article on the County Commission balking in their support of DeSoto County’s denial of Mosaic’s expansion of phosphate mining (Will Charlotte side with DeSoto or Mosaic? 11/18/2022). By shining light on this important issue, it may help the public to know what’s at stake.
The Environmental Working Group at Florida Veterans for Common Sense (FLVCS) has concluded, from careful study of the data and information available, that phosphate mining in central or southwest Florida is a threat to national/Florida security because of the risks to our drinking water.
It’s more than drinking water (although that itself is enough to oppose it). Phosphate mining also threatens our health, economy, and safety for several other reasons that cause regional non-profits, including the Peace Myakka Waterkeeper (PMWK) and People for Protecting the Peace River (3PR), to oppose expanding the industry.
There are numbers of highly credible, articulate, and accomplished individuals and groups who can speak to the factual case for stopping the spread of phosphate strip mining at the DeSoto County border. FLVCS, 3PR and PMWK would be happy to present to the commission and the public. This would help the commission do its “homework,” to use Commissioner Doherty’s term, and more important help the public learn what’s at stake. If they would like a topic-specific agenda, we would be happy to supply one.
