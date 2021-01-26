Editor:

I remember when we used to get just the facts with no opinions on the TV news. And apparently someone upset the owner of the Associated Press (AP) because the printed national news has been relentlessly one sided.

I guess I am writing to encourage readers and writers to do a little deeper digging to get context instead of spin, and to look at more than one source of information. As a country, we historically break up concentrated power with anti-trust laws. It is concerning when big tech and big media can weld so much power. Let's all try to tell, and get the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth so help us God.

Ellie Decker

Englewood

