The other day a letter to the editor “‘Don’t Blame Me” was published and someone responded with, in my opinion, some illogical statements like did ya cash the stimulus check, like anyone would return it. It wasn’t Joe’s money, he was returning what we overpaid in taxes.
Trump was falsely accused of more BS because the press is in bed with the communist regime of the Democrat party. I can’t guarantee it but I would believe what the original letter writer meant was thank you President Trump for the vaccine and the distribution plan that Beijing Biden followed. And thanks for the lowest unemployment in 50 years, for energy independence, for facing down Russia and China, for closing our border and for the tax cut.
Now let’s thank Beijing Biden. Thanks for millions of illegals you’re putting up in hotels with our money, and for letting the illegals with COVID enter, and thanks for letting the MS13 boys back in. And let’s not forget the thousand pounds of fentanyl you have let into the country. You timed the high gas prices to coincide with post COVID vacation time, brilliant. You did this from a position of energy independence in just six months. Then you canceled our pipeline and then removed the sanctions that Trump placed on the Russia pipeline.
Is Hunter still receiving money from the widow of the Moscow mayor? Thank you for highest inflation in 13 years. Because of word limitations, cannot address Tony Bobulinski’s claims.
