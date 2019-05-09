Editor:

We now have proof Trump talked with Russians. Launch another two-year investigation.

It seems kind of ironic that we routinely interfere in other countries but get upset when it happens to us.

Now the clown-show Congress wants Trumps tax returns because they know he took advantage of the laws that Congress made. How about a law that makes the president and all of Congress release their tax returns.

I would be not be surprised if Trump got a refund because if you have a ridiculous tax code and an army of tax lawyers that’s what happens.

We need a flat tax, no deductions, no exceptions, for nobody except very tightly verified nonprofits.

Bud Crihfield

El Jobean

