Editor:
We now have proof Trump talked with Russians. Launch another two-year investigation.
It seems kind of ironic that we routinely interfere in other countries but get upset when it happens to us.
Now the clown-show Congress wants Trumps tax returns because they know he took advantage of the laws that Congress made. How about a law that makes the president and all of Congress release their tax returns.
I would be not be surprised if Trump got a refund because if you have a ridiculous tax code and an army of tax lawyers that’s what happens.
We need a flat tax, no deductions, no exceptions, for nobody except very tightly verified nonprofits.
Bud Crihfield
El Jobean
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.