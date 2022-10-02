It’s hard to believe that it has been one year from the closing of the Charlotte Harbor National golf course formally known as Bobcat. As members of the golf course and residents of Bobcat we had anticipated the ownership in our course would be resolved and we would be back to playing golf. Unfortunately this has not happened.
Our course owner has been able to evade bankruptcy, secure funds to keep him afloat and avoid settlement through the legal system in Florida. As a resident of Florida, I am dismayed in the judicial system here in the state not to mention the banks who hold the mortgage on our course. Where is the justice that allows our owner the ability to avoid bankruptcy while at the same time watching our course and our investment in our community slowly lose value?
It was hoped that this year our owner would see the need to declare bankruptcy and or/sell the course and accept the inevitable that he is running out of options and any hope from the community to support him in his failed business endeavor. Can you imagine any businessman owning an asset which is not generating any income for over a year and yet still continues to skirt the bankruptcy courts with no business plan to save the course or his moral responsibility to the community that supported him for the last 5 years?
Unfortunately as a community we are running out of options and patience.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.