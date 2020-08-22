Editor:
This season proves that owners of sports franchises are a special kind of person. They continue to exploit the fan anyway they can.
The idea of sticking a cardboard picture in the stands and charging people for the "privilege" is beyond criminal. I don't care what charity they say the money goes to. Why anyone would pay for this is beyond me.
This season proves a long lost truth, major league sports needs the fans to make the game relevant. And I am sure every time a player comes to bat in a totally empty stadium, he knows it too.
Hope they remember it next year when a fan asks for an autograph.
John Fleming
Punta Gorda
